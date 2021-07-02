COVID-19 Ontario Update: July 2, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Public Health Ontario reported another 200** cases of COVID-19 (284 on Thursday), bringing the total to 545,381. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Thursday. Of those, 534,010 are resolved (97.9 per cent) and 9,196 people have died (nine more than Thursday, 19 more on Thursday from Wednesday)

There are 179 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting daily bed census), 252 in ICU and 160 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 16,001,372 (25,161 more than Thursday) and results are pending for 5,464.

Ontario has administered 15,154,499 vaccine doses (145,674 more than Thursday), 5,185,939 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (21), Toronto (23), York Region (9) and Ottawa (5) account for 58 of today’s cases.

***ICU numbers exceed hospital number because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.