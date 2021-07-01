Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday July 1, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, July 1, 2021:

There have been 544,897 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 184 cases from the previous day. There have been 533,472 people recovered from the virus while 9,168 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 15,949,282 of which 11,704 have pending results.

Public Health Ontario will not be updating statistics today (Thursday) due to the Canada Day statutory holiday. Data from today will be released tomorrow (Friday).

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,415,284. The country has 26,295 deaths from the virus – five in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,754 in British Columbia, 2,301 in Alberta, 568 in Saskatchewan, 1,141 in Manitoba, 9,168 in Ontario, 11,210 in Quebec, 45 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 92 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added one case Wednesday to bring the regional total to 1,764 confirmed cases, of which five are active (one more than Tuesday) and 1,699 are recovered (no change). There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 385 cases (two active), Lanark County West 400 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville Central 208 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 348 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 201 cases (one active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area had no new cases Wednesday as confirmed cases remained at 4,728, of which two are active (one fewer than Tuesday) and 4,616 are resolved (no change from Tuesday). There was one additional death, bringing the total to 110. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased 112 to 143,828.

Vaccines: Ontario 14,741,138 (+268,397, last update June 30); EOHU 188,678 (last update June 30, +4,420 from previous update June 29); LGL 128,644 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 43,717 with second doses (last update June 29, +3,050 first doses, +15,422 second doses since previous update June 22).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has received $450,000 from the federal government to devise a marketing strategy doctors and nurse practitioners across Canada can use to encourage “vaccine uptake” with patients less likely to get the COVID-19 shot because of various social-economic factors.

Cornwall, SD&G and Prescott-Russell lifted their state of emergency declaration Wednesday that had been in place for 461 days (since March 26, 2020). The state of emergency afforded the municipalities additional powers to protect the health and safety of residents during the pandemic, including the ability to sole source goods, bypass purchasing rules and redeploy staff as needed.

A haircut was long overdue for many people on Wednesday as Ontario opened restrictions as part of the second step in the Roadmap to Reopen. In the hot spots around the GTA, some hair salons have not been open since November.

The International Plowing Match that was supposed to be held this year in Lindsay has been cancelled, as far as the in-person show, due to concerns over not having enough information from the Ontario government about crowd numbers and restrictions. The agricultural exhibition is still slated to take place in September 2022 in Kemptville.

Manitoba is on track to exceed its vaccination targets. Figures from the province shows 73 per cent of people over 12 have a first dose and 42 per cent have both shots. First shot bookings are also on the rise, according to the provincial vaccine team.

Another warning is going on the vials of AstraZeneca vaccine. A very rare condition called capillary leak syndrome, leads to swollen arms and legs, sudden weight gain and low blood pressure. There has been one confirmed case in Canada to date.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.