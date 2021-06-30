COVID-19 Ontario Update: June 30, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 184** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 544,897. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Tuesday. Of those, 533,472 are resolved (97.9 per cent) and 9,168 people have died (14 more than Tuesday).

There are 251 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 271 in ICU and 181 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 15,949,282 (27,258 more than Tuesday) and results are pending for 11,704.

Ontario has administered 14,741,138 vaccine doses (268,397 more than Tuesday), 4,808,170 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (16), Toronto (17), York Region (5) and Ottawa (11) account for 49 of today’s cases.

***ICU numbers exceed hospital number because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.