Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday June 30, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, June 30, 2021:

There have been 544,713 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 299 cases from the previous day. The increase included a data catch-up of 90 Toronto cases from last year. There have been 533,150 people recovered from the virus while 9,154 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 15,922,024 of which 11,990 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,414,736. The country has 26,273 deaths from the virus – four in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,754 in British Columbia, 2,299 in Alberta, 568 in Saskatchewan, 1,139 in Manitoba, 9,154 in Ontario, 11,207 in Quebec, 45 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 92 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added one case Tuesday to bring the regional total to 1,763 confirmed cases, of which four are active (one more than Monday) and 1,699 are recovered (no change). There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 385 cases (two active), Lanark County West 400 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville Central 208 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 348 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 200 cases (zero active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added no cases Tuesday as confirmed cases remained at 4,728, of which three are active (one fewer than Monday) and 4,616 are resolved (six more than Monday). The number of deaths to date is 109. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased 163 to 143,716.

Vaccines: Ontario 14,472,741 (+265,231, last update June 29); EOHU 184,258 (last update June 29, +5,094 from previous update June 28); LGL 128,644 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 43,717 with second doses (last update June 29, +3,050 first doses, +15,422 second doses since previous update June 22).

Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips says residents in nursing homes will be able to have as many caregivers as needed, starting Wednesday, July 7. Up to 10 people can visit a resident outdoors and indoors will be limited to two visitors and two caregivers. Personal care services like hairdressers will be allowed in the homes starting July 7.

Ontario’s associate chief medical officer of health, Dr. Barbara Yaffe, is urging residents to stay in their home region during the upcoming Canada Day long weekend. There is concern people travelling will spread of the Delta variant.

Prince Edward Island will allow people from outside the Atlantic region into the province earlier than planned based on case numbers and more people getting vaccinated. Fully vaccinated people will be allowed in starting July 18 if they are registered and have received a PEI Pass.

Had it not been for vaccines, Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says more people would have died from the virus during the third wave. Tam says she was in awe how well it cut the effect on the country’s elderly population.

Over 20 million people in Australia are in lockdown as the Delta variant, first discovered in India, is spreading. Northern Queensland imposed a three-day lockdown while the Brisbane area was clamped down Tuesday night. Perth, Sydney and Darwin are on four-day lockdowns.

