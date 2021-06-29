Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday June 29, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, June 29, 2021:

There have been 544,414 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 210 cases from the previous day. There have been 532,779 people recovered from the virus while 9,129 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 15,893,718 of which 4,259 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,414,134. The country has 26,238 deaths from the virus – four in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,754 in British Columbia, 2,295 in Alberta, 566 in Saskatchewan, 1,139 in Manitoba, 9,129 in Ontario, 11,203 in Quebec, 45 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 92 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added two cases over the weekend to bring the regional total to 1,762 confirmed cases on Monday, of which three are active (one more than Friday) and 1,699 are recovered (one more than Friday). There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 385 cases (two active), Lanark County West 399 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville Central 208 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 348 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 200 cases (zero active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added one case over the weekend in Prescott-Russell to bring the total confirmed cases Monday to 4,728, of which four are active (five fewer than Friday) and 4,610 are resolved (five more than Friday). One additional death has been reported bringing the total to 109. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased 140 to 143,553.

Vaccines: Ontario 14,207,510 (+180,369, last update June 28); EOHU 179,164 (last update June 28, +11,649 from previous update June 25); LGL 125,594 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 28,295 with second doses (last update June 22, +3,717 first doses, +11,260 second doses since previous update June 15).

All of Quebec is at the lowest pandemic alert level of green. There hasn’t been a COVID-19 related death since Wednesday (June 23).

British Columbia is set to further loosen restrictions sometime this week based on a dramatic drop in cases and higher vaccination rates. Nearly 77 per cent of people over the age of 12 have received a first dose of vaccine.

Canada reached another vaccine milestone on Monday with more than 30 per cent of Canadians 12 years old and older being fully vaccinated. Based on the current pace of needles in arms, Canada could reach 50 per cent in a couple of weeks.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.