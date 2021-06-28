COVID-19 Ontario Update: June 28, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, Public Health Ontario reported another 210** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 544,414. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Sunday. Of those, 532,779 are resolved (97.9 per cent) and 9,129 people have died (three more than Sunday).

There are 218 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 287 in ICU and 191 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 15,893,718 (13,071 more than Sunday) and results are pending for 4,259.

Ontario has administered 14,207,510 vaccine doses (180,369 more than Sunday), 4,324,770 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (15), Toronto (37), York Region (8) and Ottawa (10) account for 70 of today’s cases.

***For clarification, ICU numbers exceed hospital number because ICU is (and has always been) COVID-19 related illness while hospitalizations is COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.