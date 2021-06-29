COVID-19 Ontario Update: June 29, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 299** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 544,713. Data catch-up of 90 cases from Toronto included. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Monday. Of those, 533,150 are resolved (97.9 per cent) and 9,154 people have died (25 more than Monday).

There are 257 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 276 in ICU and 185 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 15,922,024 (28,306 more than Monday) and results are pending for 11,990.

Ontario has administered 14,472,741 vaccine doses (265,231 more than Monday), 4,563,469 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (20), Toronto (130), York Region (4) and Ottawa (3) account for 157 of today’s cases. Toronto includes 90 cases from last year after data review/data cleaning.

***ICU numbers exceed hospital number because ICU is people with COVID-19 related illness who may not be positive while hospitalizations are COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.