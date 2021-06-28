Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday June 28, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, June 28, 2021:

There have been 544,204 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 287 cases from the previous day. There have been 532,453 people recovered from the virus while 9,126 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 15,880,647 of which 4,921 have pending results.

(Health Canada did not update statistics at 7 p.m. Sunday. The following numbers were compiled by Newswatch from official government/territorial websites) Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,413,203. The country has 26,227 deaths from the virus – four in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,749 in British Columbia, 2,293 in Alberta, 566 in Saskatchewan, 1,139 in Manitoba, 9,126 in Ontario, 11,202 in Quebec, 45 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 92 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 1,760 confirmed cases, of which two are active and 1,698 are recovered. There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 384 cases (one active), Lanark County West 398 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville Central 208 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 348 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 200 cases (zero active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 4,727 confirmed cases, of which nine are active and 4,610 are resolved. There are 108 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 143,413. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 14,027,141 (+202,672, last update June 27); EOHU 167,515 (last update June 25, +656 from previous update June 24); LGL 125,594 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 28,295 with second doses (last update June 22, +3,717 first doses, +11,260 second doses since previous update June 15).

Canada’s chief public health officer has got her second dose of vaccine. It was Moderna shot on Friday in Ottawa. Dr. Theresa Tam’s first dose was Pfizer. Tam joins millions of Canadians who are mixing first and second shots.

Toronto surpassed the single day record for giving vaccinations. There were 17,004 shots given at Scotiabank Arena as of 5 p.m. Sunday – beating the 17,003 record set in Texas in April. Toronto’s goal was 25,000 shots by the end of the day.

One person has been charged and another has received a ticket for purposefully driving around a checkpoint at PEI’s Confederation Bridge. The truck was from New Brunswick. A man was arrested and a woman was ticketed and sent home to N.B.

Manitoba health officials say a girl younger than 10 years old has died from COVID-19. The young victim was from the Winnipeg area.

Quebec announced on its website that it will no longer update coronavirus statistics on weekends and public holidays. The new rule started this past weekend (June 25-26).

