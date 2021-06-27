YMCA, partners start Gananoque teen drop-in center

GANANOQUE – Teenagers in the Gananoque area will be able to access a drop-in center this summer.

The YMCA is setting it up in conjunction with various local agencies, including RNJ Youth Services, the Town of Gananoque, United Way and Gananoque Police.

Eastern Ontario YMCA CEO Rob Adams says they are addressing gaps in services in the region.

The mobile drop-in center, which starts the week of July 5 at Joel Stone Park, will have “free WiFi, a safe space and good food – things that teens have said are very important to them.”

The United Way is putting $10,000 toward the project with a match from the Town of Gananoque, while Gananoque emergency services are donating their mobile command center for the space. The YMCA is contributing $5,000.