Brockville and area hospitals get $7 million Ontario top-up

BROCKVILLE – Three hospitals in Leeds-Grenville and Lanark County are getting a funding top-up of just over $7 million this fiscal year.

Local MPP Steve Clark announced the funding Wednesday.

Most of the money – a shade under $5 million – is going to Brockville General Hospital on top of its $69.6 million base and one-time funding. That’s a 7.2 per cent increase.

The Kemptville District Hospital received just over $334,000 and the Perth & Smiths Falls District Hospital got a little more than $1.7 million. The increases were 2 and 3.9 per cent respectively.

The money is meant to cover challenges stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.