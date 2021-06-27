Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday June 27, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, June 27, 2021:

There have been 543,917 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 346 cases from the previous day. There have been 532,074 people recovered from the virus while 9,114 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 15,862,123 of which 8,950 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,412,768. The country has 26,214 deaths from the virus – four in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,749 in British Columbia, 2,293 in Alberta, 566 in Saskatchewan, 1,138 in Manitoba, 9,114 in Ontario, 11,202 in Quebec, 45 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 92 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 1,760 confirmed cases, of which two are active and 1,698 are recovered. There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 384 cases (one active), Lanark County West 398 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville Central 208 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 348 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 200 cases (zero active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 4,727 confirmed cases, of which nine are active and 4,610 are resolved. There are 108 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 143,413.

Vaccines: Ontario 13,824,469 (+256,260, last update June 26); EOHU 167,515 (last update June 25, +656 from previous update June 24); LGL 125,594 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 28,295 with second doses (last update June 22, +3,717 first doses, +11,260 second doses since previous update June 15).

Some Manitoba businesses were allowed to reopen with restrictions on Saturday. Bars and restaurants were allowed to be at 25 per cent capacity indoors and 50 per cent outdoors.

There are problems for international students hoping to come to Canada this fall to study. Visa backlogs, fewer flights and quarantine requirements are just some of the issues. The government says it’s working to approve study permit application by Aug. 6.

Britain’s health minister has quit after he was caught twice hugging and kissing an aide in his office. Reuters reports the actions of Matt Hancock, which broke COVID-19 rules on both occasions, riled colleagues and the public who’ve been under lockdown. The actions were caught by a tabloid photographer.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.