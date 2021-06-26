COVID-19 Ontario Update: June 26, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported another 346** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 543,917. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Friday. Of those, 532,074 are resolved (97.8 per cent) and 9,114 people have died (13 more than Friday).

There are 273 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 286 in ICU and 183 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 15,862,123 (25,626 more than Friday) and results are pending for 8,950.

Ontario has administered 13,824,469 vaccine doses (256,260 more than Friday), 3,988,105 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (34), Toronto (64), York Region (6) and Ottawa (12) account for 116 of today’s cases.

***For clarification, ICU/vent numbers exceed hospital number because ICU/vent is (and has always been) COVID-19 related illness while hospitalizations is COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.