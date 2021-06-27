COVID-19 Ontario Update: June 27, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported another 287** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 544,204. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Saturday. Of those, 532,453 are resolved (97.8 per cent) and 9,126 people have died (12 more than Saturday).

There are 203 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 289 in ICU and 191 on a ventilator***. The number of tests performed is 15,880,647 (18,524 more than Saturday) and results are pending for 4,921.

Ontario has administered 14,027,141 vaccine doses (202,672 more than Saturday), 4,163,621 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (26), Toronto (42), York Region (12) and Ottawa (9) account for 89 of today’s cases.

***For clarification, ICU numbers exceed hospital number because ICU is (and has always been) COVID-19 related illness while hospitalizations is COVID-positive patients.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.