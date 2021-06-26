Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Saturday June 26, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Saturday, June 26, 2021:

There have been 543,571 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 256 cases from the previous day. There have been 531,571 people recovered from the virus while 9,101 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 15,836,497 of which 11,063 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,412,226. The country has 26,197 deaths from the virus – four in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,749 in British Columbia, 2,293 in Alberta, 565 in Saskatchewan, 1,135 in Manitoba, 9,101 in Ontario, 11,202 in Quebec, 45 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 92 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added one case Friday to bring the regional total to 1,760 confirmed cases, of which two are active (no change) and 1,698 are recovered (one more than Thursday). There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 384 cases (one active), Lanark County West 398 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville Central 208 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 348 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 200 cases (zero active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area had a data correction Friday, removing six cases from Prescott-Russell and one from SD&G. The regional total is 4,727 confirmed cases (down from 4,734), of which nine are active (no change from Thursday) and 4,610 are resolved (corrected down seven from Thursday). There are 108 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 150 to 143,413.

Vaccines: Ontario 13,568,209 (+246,393, last update June 25); EOHU 167,515 (last update June 25, +656 from previous update June 24); LGL 125,594 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 28,295 with second doses (last update June 22, +3,717 first doses, +11,260 second doses since previous update June 15).

Starting Monday, anyone aged 18 and over in Ontario who received a first dose of Pfizer or Moderna will be able to book an appointment for their second dose if they haven’t done so already. The provincial portal will open to eligibility for all adults at 8 a.m.

Federal modelling shows a possible fourth wave coming, powered by the Delta variant, that would be worse than originally thought. The worry is that hospitals will be strained again this fall and winter as the Delta variant spreads rapidly.

Guidance for people who are fully vaccinated from the Public Health Agency of Canada says two people who have had two doses can get together for an outdoor gathering without the need to physically distance or wear a mask. As for a mixed crowd, a fully vaccinated person doesn’t need to wear a mask outdoors.

Some California McDonald’s are offering a new way for customers to supersize their meals. The restaurant chain has partnered with the California Department of Public Health to give COVID-19 vaccines at over 70 locations with most of those in San Francisco and three counties around the Bay Area where vaccine uptake is especially low. Those who get the vaccine get a coupon for a free meal item, according to SFGate.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.