COVID-19 Ontario Update: June 24, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported another 296** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 543,315. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Wednesday. Of those, 531,278 are resolved (97.8 per cent) and 9,099 people have died (six more than Wednesday).

There are 284 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 249 in ICU and 189 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 15,809,936 (29,514 more than Wednesday) and results are pending for 11,294.

Ontario has administered 13,321,816 vaccine doses (225,188 more than Wednesday), 3,542,439 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (20), Toronto (35), York Region (14) and Ottawa (17) account for 86 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.