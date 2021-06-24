Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday June 24, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, June 24, 2021:

There have been 543,019 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 255 cases from the previous day. There have been 530,894 people recovered from the virus while 9,093 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 15,780,422 of which 13,342 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,410,927. The country has 26,175 deaths from the virus – three in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,744 in British Columbia, 2,292 in Alberta, 565 in Saskatchewan, 1,132 in Manitoba, 9,093 in Ontario, 11,198 in Quebec, 45 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 92 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area remained unchanged at 1,759 confirmed cases Wednesday, of which three are active (one fewer than Tuesday) and 1,696 are recovered (one more than Tuesday). There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 383 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 398 cases (three active), Leeds-Grenville Central 208 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 348 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 200 cases (zero active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added two cases Wednesday – both in Prescott-Russell – to bring the regional total to 4,733 confirmed cases, of which 12 are active (two more than Tuesday) and 4,613 are resolved (one fewer than Tuesday). There are 108 deaths to date, one more than Monday. (Note: There is a drop of one cases in resolved and one increase in death, suggesting a data correction. Health unit unavailable to confirm). There is one person in hospital (no change) with one in the ICU (no change). There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 941 to 143,133. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,983 cases (four active), SD&G 1,124 cases (five active), Cornwall 1,267 cases (three active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 359 cases (zero active).

Vaccines: Ontario 13,096,628 (+227,318, last update June 23); EOHU 162,227 (last update June 23, +250 from previous update June 22); LGL 125,594 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 28,295 with second doses (last update June 22, +3,717 first doses, +11,260 second doses since previous update June 15).

Ontario will move to the second step of the Roadmap of Reopen Ontario plan on Wednesday next week (June 30), sources have told Toronto media. If it happens, personal care services like salons and barber shops would be able to open two days earlier than planned. An official announcement is expected later today (Thursday).

People who received either a single dose or both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine outside Ontario or Canada will be able to register their vaccines with the province. The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has launched a tool on its website to make that happen locally. For those who only have one dose from outside the province, registering in the COVaxON system will allow those people to book a second shot.

Mass vaccination clinics in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area will only be offering Moderna over the “coming days.” This is due to a delay in Pfizer shipments.

Residents of Manitoba will be able to go back to restaurants, get a hair cut, attend religious services and meet in larger groups under the first step of the province’s reopening plan. The new measures take effect Saturday – a week sooner than planned due to vaccination goals being met ahead of schedule.

Some of America’s big investment banks are expecting employees to be back in the office with proof of vaccination by September. Morgan Stanley is one of several big banks requiring employees to return to the office. Those that are not vaccinated will have to work remotely putting their employment at risk given the September rule.

