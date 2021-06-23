COVID-19 Ontario Update: June 23, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 255** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 543,019. That’s a less than 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Tuesday. Of those, 530,894 are resolved (97.8 per cent) and 9,083 people have died (one more than Tuesday).

There are 295 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 251 in ICU and 190 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 15,780,422 (27,364 more than Tuesday) and results are pending for 13,342.

Ontario has administered 13,096,628 vaccine doses (227,318 more than Tuesday), 3,343,744 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (25), Toronto (57), York Region (10) and Ottawa (14) account for 106 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.