Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday June 23, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, June 23, 2021:

There have been 542,764 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 296 cases from the previous day. There have been 30,434 people recovered from the virus while 9,082 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 15,753,058 of which 11,986 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,410,206. The country has 26,155 deaths from the virus – three in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,743 in British Columbia, 2,290 in Alberta, 565 in Saskatchewan, 1,129 in Manitoba, 9,082 in Ontario, 11,195 in Quebec, 45 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 92 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area remained unchanged at 1,759 confirmed cases Tuesday, of which four are active (two fewer than Monday) and 1,695 are recovered (two more than Monday). There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 383 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 398 cases (three active), Leeds-Grenville Central 208 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 348 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 200 cases (one active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added no cases Tuesday to have the regional total remain at 4,731 confirmed cases, of which 10 are active (one fewer than Monday) and 4,614 are resolved (one more than Monday). There are 107 deaths to date. There is one person in hospital (no change) with one in the ICU (no change). There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 174 to 142,192.

Vaccines: Ontario 12,869,310 (+199,535, last update June 22); EOHU 161,977 (last update June 22, +2,072 from previous update June 21); LGL 121,877 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 17,035 with second doses (last update June 15, +7,779 first doses, +6,744 second doses since previous update June 8).

EOHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis has been named president of the Association of Local Public Health Agencies. The organization provides resources to Ontario boards of health and public health units. Roumeliotis will still work as the medical officer of health.

Yukon is still dealing with the continued spread of the virus through unvaccinated people. There were eight new cases Tuesday.

Canada’s chief public health officer is urging fully vaccinated Canadians to be patient while health guidelines are drawn up. About 20 per cent of the population has had two doses of vaccine but there are no guidelines as to what that means for acting within public spaces.

