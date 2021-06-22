Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday June 22, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, June 22, 2021:

There have been 542,468 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 270 cases from the previous day. There have been 529,992 people recovered from the virus while 9,022 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 15,736,274 of which 4,589 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,409,607. The country has 26,087 deaths from the virus – three in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,743 in British Columbia, 2,292 in Alberta, 565 in Saskatchewan, 1,125 in Manitoba, 9,022 in Ontario, 11,191 in Quebec, 45 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 90 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added two cases on Monday to bring the regional total to 1,759 confirmed cases, of which six are active (two fewer than Friday) and 1,693 are recovered (four more than Friday). There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 383 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 397 cases (three active), Leeds-Grenville Central 208 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 348 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 200 cases (two active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added one case in Cornwall on Monday to bring the regional total to 4,731 confirmed cases, of which 11 are active (three fewer than Friday) and 4,613 are resolved (four more than Friday). There are 107 deaths to date. There is one person in hospital (one fewer than Friday) with one in the ICU (no change). There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 146 to 142,018.

Vaccines: Ontario 12,669,775 (+118,625, last update June 21); EOHU 159,905 (last update June 21, +11,431 from previous update June 18); LGL 121,877 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 17,035 with second doses (last update June 15, +7,779 first doses, +6,744 second doses since previous update June 8).

While the province is at its lowest point since September for daily case counts, Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. David Williams says there still work to be done as a quarter of all eligible adults still don’t have their first vaccine.

Fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents will not have to quarantine when returning to Canada starting July 6. It’s the first stage of loosening border restrictions. Travellers must have two Health Canada approved vaccines and take a COVID-19 test 72 hours before arrival and a second test when they arrive.

Three Maritime provinces – Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador – reported no new cases on Monday. For Nova Scotia, it was the first time in roughly three months there were no new infections.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.