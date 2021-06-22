COVID-19 Ontario Update: June 22, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 296** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 542,764. Cases today include 80 cases from Toronto Public Health from 2020 due to data cleaning project. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Monday. Of those, 530,434 are resolved (97.7 per cent) and 9,082 people have died (60 more than Monday, includes 54 from previous months due to data cleaning).

There are 334 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 314 in ICU and 202 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 15,753,058 (16,784 more than Monday) and results are pending for 11,986.

Ontario has administered 12,869,310 vaccine doses (199,535 more than Monday), 3,145,372 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (40), Toronto (123), York Region (37) and Ottawa (11) account for 211 of today’s cases. Toronto includes cases from data cleansing.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.