COVID-19 Ontario Update: June 21, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, Public Health Ontario reported another 270** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 542,468. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Sunday. Of those, 529,992 are resolved (97.7 per cent) and 9,022 people have died (three more than Sunday).

There are 261 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 323 in ICU and 202 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 15,736,274 (13,828 more than Sunday) and results are pending for 4,589.

Ontario has administered 12,669,775 vaccine doses (118,625 more than Sunday), 2,972,700 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (42), Toronto (47), York Region (22) and Ottawa (12) account for 123 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.