Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday June 21, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, June 21, 2021:

There have been 542,198 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 318 cases from the previous day. There have been 529,506 people recovered from the virus while 9,019 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 15,722,446 of which 6,150 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,408,835. The country has 26,076 deaths from the virus – three in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,740 in British Columbia, 2,290 in Alberta, 563 in Saskatchewan, 1,124 in Manitoba, 9,019 in Ontario, 11,191 in Quebec, 45 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 90 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 1,757 confirmed cases, of which eight are active and 1,689 are recovered. There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 383 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 396 cases (three active), Leeds-Grenville Central 208 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 348 cases (one active) and Leeds-Grenville West 199 cases (three active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 4,730 confirmed cases, of which 14 are active and 4,609 are resolved. There are 107 deaths to date. There are two people in hospital with one in the ICU. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 141,872. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 12,551,150 (+184,251, last update June 20); EOHU 148,474 (last update June 18, +2,023 from previous update June 17); LGL 121,877 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 17,035 with second doses (last update June 15, +7,779 first doses, +6,744 second doses since previous update June 8).

Three regions of Quebec are moving into the least-restrictive green level today (Monday) as the number of cases continue to decline. There were 103 new cases on Sunday, down significantly from mid-April when counts were around 1,500 per day.

With a delay in the Pfizer vaccine in Toronto, local health officials are ramping up shots of Moderna. A shipment of roughly 162,000 doses for Toronto immunization clinics has been delayed by a few days.

Saskatchewan will begin the third step of its reopening plan on July 11 now that 70 per cent of adults have received a first dose of vaccine. That milestone was reached Saturday.

America has sent 2.5 million doses of Moderna to Taiwan – it arrived Sunday. The donation is more than triple the original U.S. pledge of 750,000 doses.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.