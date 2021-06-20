Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday June 20, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, June 20, 2021:

There have been 541,880 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 355 cases from the previous day. There have been 529,002 people recovered from the virus while 9,007 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 15,701,383 of which 9,299 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,408,123. The country has 26,054 deaths from the virus – three in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,740 in British Columbia, 2,289 in Alberta, 562 in Saskatchewan, 1,118 in Manitoba, 9,007 in Ontario, 11,189 in Quebec, 45 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 90 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 1,757 confirmed cases, of which eight are active and 1,689 are recovered. There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 383 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 396 cases (three active), Leeds-Grenville Central 208 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 348 cases (one active) and Leeds-Grenville West 199 cases (three active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 4,730 confirmed cases, of which 14 are active and 4,609 are resolved. There are 107 deaths to date. There are two people in hospital with one in the ICU. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 141,872. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 12,366,899 (+213,236, last update June 19); EOHU 148,474 (last update June 18, +2,023 from previous update June 17); LGL 121,877 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 17,035 with second doses (last update June 15, +7,779 first doses, +6,744 second doses since previous update June 8).

The Canadian vaccination total on Saturday was 31,399,702 after another nearly 532,000 shots were given. Roughly 17 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated. There are still concerns though about the Delta variant, first discovered in India.

Quebec has put some walk-in clinics offering the Pfizer vaccine on hold until Thursday due to a shipping delay. The province had 160 new cases Saturday and nine more deaths.

U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci is still pushing people to get vaccinated. While approximately 65 per cent of the adult population in America have received a single dose, there’s a marked drop in the pace of new vaccinations.

Canadians who received the AstraZeneca vaccine who were hoping to attend a Bruce Springsteen Broadway show in Manhattan will be able to keep their ticket. The “Bruce Springsteen On Broadway” production has decided to lift a ban on only allowing people with an FDA approved shot to go to the show, which initially shut out AstraZeneca recipients.

Some eye opening statistics about the third wave from Nova Scotia. The province had over 4,000 cases between March and the middle of June – 94 per cent were people who had not received a coronavirus vaccine. As for those who ended up in hospital, 88 per cent had not got a shot.

Britain is testing large gatherings to see if they can resume without triggering an outbreak. A heavy metal music festival with 10,000 fans is taking place this weekend. All participants took a COVID-19 test before the festival and don’t have to wear masks or social distance during the concerts.

