COVID-19 Ontario Update: June 19, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported another 355** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 541,880. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Friday. Of those, 529,002 are resolved (97.6 per cent) and 9,007 people have died (13 more than Friday).

There are 336 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 335 in ICU and 221 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 15,701,383 (25,368 more than Friday) and results are pending for 9,299.

Ontario has administered 12,366,899 vaccine doses (213,236 more than Friday), 2,725,302 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (45), Toronto (58), York Region (18) and Ottawa (16) account for 137 of today’s cases.

