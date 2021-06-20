COVID-19 Ontario Update: June 20, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported another 318** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 542,198. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Saturday. Of those, 529,506 are resolved (97.7 per cent) and 9,019 people have died (12 more than Saturday).

There are 266 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 333 in ICU and 208 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 15,722,446 (21,063 more than Saturday) and results are pending for 6,150.

Ontario has administered 12,551,150 vaccine doses (184,251 more than Saturday), 2,874,280 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (49), Toronto (45), York Region (13) and Ottawa (26) account for 133 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.