Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Wednesday June 16, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Wednesday, June 16, 2021:

There have been 540,426 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 296 cases from the previous day. There have been 526,440 people recovered from the virus while 8,974 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 15,590,842 of which 14,236 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,404,093. The country has 25,972 deaths from the virus – three in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,734 in British Columbia, 2,274 in Alberta, 560 in Saskatchewan, 1,104 in Manitoba, 8,974 in Ontario, 11,177 in Quebec, 45 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 90 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area remained at 1,755 confirmed cases Tuesday, of which seven are active (one fewer than Monday) and 1,688 are recovered (one more than Monday). There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 383 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 395 cases (two active), Leeds-Grenville Central 208 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 348 cases (two active) and Leeds-Grenville West 198 cases (two active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added one case in SD&G on Tuesday to bring the regional total to 4,726 confirmed cases, of which 12 are active (two fewer than Monday) and 4,607 are resolved (three more than Monday). There are 107 deaths to date. There are two people in hospital (no change) with one in the ICU (no change). There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 198 to 141,443.

Vaccines: Ontario 11,529,430 (+184,989, last update June 15); EOHU 140,946 (last update June 15, +1,817 from previous update June 14); LGL 121,877 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 17,035 with second doses (last update June 15, +7,779 first doses, +6,744 second doses since previous update June 8).

A third person has died from COVID-19 in the Yukon. The person was not vaccinated and was a resident of Whitehorse, according to Yukon News. The acting chief medical officer of health did not disclose any other information. The Yukon has 21 active cases and a total of 107 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The premiers of Western Canada plan to push Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for a detailed plan on reopening to international travel. The news came after a virtual meeting of the heads of four western provinces and three territories.

While B.C.’s restaurant and tourism industry applauds the easing of health restrictions, the sectors are still facing some barriers to a full return to business.

Portions of the so-called Atlantic bubble are starting to form. Nova Scotia, PEI and Newfoundland and Labrador say they will lift border restrictions June 23 to allow travel across the region with no requirement to quarantine, due to declining case numbers.

Crowd sizes for sporting events and festivals in Quebec will be increased to 3,500 people, starting Thursday. That’s a day before the Montreal Canadiens host Las Vegas in their NHL playoff.

With one in three young Quebecers not vaccinated, Health Minister Christian Dube is concerned that demographic could fuel a potential fourth wave of COVID-19 this fall. He urges people in that age group to talk to their friends about getting the shot.

Canada’s top doctor says the Delta variant, first discovered in India, should make people more cautious. Dr. Theresa Tam says easing restrictions should be held off until 75 per cent of the population has received one dose of vaccine. Tam says the country will soon meet that target but current modelling didn’t take into account the highly transmissible strain.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.