Body of missing man recovered in St. Lawrence River

BROCKVILLE – A three day search has concluded with police divers finding the body of a man who jumped into the St. Lawrence River off a boat, west of Brockville.

Divers had been scouring Butternut Bay in Elizabethtown-Kitley Township after reports the 31-year-old man did not surface after plunging into the St. Lawrence River Saturday afternoon.

He was found yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon.

At the request of the family, Leeds County OPP police are not identifying the victim, though Postmedia has learned he was a Brockville resident.

Police say they are not releasing any other information and nothing criminal is involved in the death.

The three day search involved the OPP Marine Unit, the Joint Rescue Coordination Center from CFB Trenton, RCMP, the Canadian Coast Guard and OPP helicopter and an OPP dive team.