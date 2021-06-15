COVID-19 Ontario Update: June 15, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 296** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 540,426. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Monday. Of those, 526,440 are resolved (97.4 per cent) and 8,974 people have died (13 more than Monday).

There are 433 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 382 in ICU and 244 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 15,590,842 (17,162 more than Monday) and results are pending for 14,236.

Ontario has administered 11,529,430 vaccine doses (184,989 more than Monday), 2,037,751 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (62), Toronto (60), York Region (15) and Ottawa (11) account for 148 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.