COVID-19 Ontario Update: June 16, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 384** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 540,810. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Tuesday. Of those, 527,162 are resolved (97.5 per cent) and 8,986 people have died (12 more than Tuesday).

There are 438 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 377 in ICU and 242 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 15,618,918 (28,076 more than Tuesday) and results are pending for 13,336.

Ontario has administered 11,732,414 vaccine doses (202,984 more than Tuesday), 2,198,715 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (60), Toronto (54), York Region (14) and Ottawa (21) account for 149 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.