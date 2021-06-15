Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday June 15, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, June 15, 2021:

There have been 540,130 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 447 cases from the previous day. There have been 525,795 people recovered from the virus while 8,961 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 15,573,680 of which 5,317 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,403,285. The country has 25,944 deaths from the virus – two in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,734 in British Columbia, 2,270 in Alberta, 556 in Saskatchewan, 1,102 in Manitoba, 8,961 in Ontario, 11,173 in Quebec, 45 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 90 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added four cases over the weekend on Monday to bring the regional total to 1,755 confirmed cases, of which eight are active (two more than Friday) and 1,687 are recovered (two more than Friday). There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 383 cases (one active), Lanark County West 395 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 208 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 348 cases (two active) and Leeds-Grenville West 198 cases (two active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added six cases over the weekend – all in Prescott-Russell – to bring the regional total to 4,725 confirmed cases, of which 14 are active (three more than Friday) and 4,604 are resolved (three more than Friday). There are 107 deaths to date. There are two people in hospital (two fewer than Friday) with one in the ICU (two fewer than Friday). There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 152 to 141,245.

Vaccines: Ontario 11,344,441 (+135,574, last update June 14); EOHU 139,129 (last update June 14, +5,478 from previous update June 11); LGL 114,098 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 10,291 with second doses (last update June 8, +5,657 first doses since previous update May 29).

The EOHU is reducing its medical officer of health’s availability with the media. Dr. Paul Roumeliotis will now meet virtually with reporters on Monday afternoons only, getting rid of his Thursday availability. The health unit has held media availability twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays since late November 2020.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones says the province won’t extend the provincial checkpoints between Quebec and Manitoba. People will be able to enter Ontario through interprovincial land and water borders starting at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday (June 16).

Ontario’s Minister of Sport, Lisa MacLeod, announced a safe return to play for elite-amateur leagues, such as the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and the Provincial Women’s Hockey League. The plan will allow those teams to play under strict health protocols, which include cohorts and COVID-19 screening and testing. As for recreational and amateur sport, rules for those groups will be part of later stages in the Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Upper Canada Village near Morrisburg will partially open Thursday to guided outdoor walking tours. Buildings on the County Road 2 site will still be closed until later in the province’s reopening framework.

Quebec is allowing bars to serve alcohol until midnight and stay open until 2 a.m. just as the Habs start their playoff series with Las Vegas. But new rules are not specific to hockey nights. Other activities like karaoke are still not allowed.

The former head of Canada’s vaccine task force alleges political interference by the prime minister and two cabinet members that led to his dismissal. Lawyers for Maj. Gen. Dany Fortin have asked a federal court for a judicial review.

Starting today (Tuesday), B.C. is relaxing rules around indoor activities, gatherings and travel. The looser restrictions come now that 75 per cent of the population have received their first shot. The indoor venue maximum will be 50 people.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.