COVID-19 Ontario Update: June 14, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, Public Health Ontario reported another 447** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 540,130. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Sunday. Of those, 525,795 are resolved (97.3 per cent) and 8,961 people have died (four more than Sunday).

There are 384 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 409 in ICU and 268 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 15,573,680 (13,588 more than Sunday) and results are pending for 5,317.

Ontario has administered 11,344,441 vaccine doses (135,574 more than Sunday), 1,894,320 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (61), Toronto (110), York Region (11) and Ottawa (28) account for 210 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.