Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday June 14, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, June 14, 2021:

There have been 539,683 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 530 cases from the previous day. There have been 524,125 people recovered from the virus while 8,957 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 15,560,092 of which 5,846 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,402,126. The country has 25,931 deaths from the virus – two in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,730 in British Columbia, 2,270 in Alberta, 555 in Saskatchewan, 1,100 in Manitoba, 8,957 in Ontario, 11,172 in Quebec, 45 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 89 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 1,751 confirmed cases, of which six are active and 1,685 are recovered. There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 383 cases (two active), Lanark County West 393 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 207 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 348 cases (two active) and Leeds-Grenville West 197 cases (one active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 4,719 confirmed cases, of which 11 are active and 4,601 are resolved. There are 107 deaths to date. There are four people in hospital with three in the ICU. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 141,093. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 1,976 cases (eight active), SD&G 1,119 cases (one active), Cornwall 1,265 cases (two active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 359 cases (zero active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 11,208,867 (+186,415, last update June 13); EOHU 133,651 (last update June 11, +2,479 from previous update June 10); LGL 114,098 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 10,291 with second doses (last update June 8, +5,657 first doses since previous update May 29).

At the Group of Seven summit in England, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced 13 million vaccine doses will be donated to a global sharing initiative while $87 million will go toward buying vaccines for less wealthy countries.

Ontario residents who received their first dose of AstraZeneca will be able to book their second shot for a reduced eight week interval, rather than 12, starting this morning (Monday).

Alberta has launched a lottery to get people to roll up their sleeves for the coronavirus vaccine. There will be three prizes of $1 million each as well as other prizes.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.