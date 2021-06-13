Police search for missing swimmer near Brockville

BROCKVILLE – Police divers are in the St. Lawrence River today (Sunday) searching for a man who jumped off a boat but failed to resurface.

The 27-year-old went missing Saturday afternoon around 3 p.m. in Butternut Bay in Elizabethtown-Kitley Township, about 15 kilometers west of Brockville. The bay is off the east entrance to the Thousand Islands Parkway.

An OPP marine unit and the Joint Rescue Coordination Center from CFB Trenton searched yesterday but was unable to locate him.

