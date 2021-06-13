Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Sunday June 13, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Sunday, June 13, 2021:

There have been 539,153 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 502 cases from the previous day. There have been 524,362 people recovered from the virus while 8,950 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 15,539,361 of which 10,338 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,401,006. The country has 25,914 deaths from the virus – two in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,730 in British Columbia, 2,269 in Alberta, 555 in Saskatchewan, 1,093 in Manitoba, 8,950 in Ontario, 11,160 in Quebec, 45 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 89 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 1,751 confirmed cases, of which six are active and 1,685 are recovered. There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 383 cases (two active), Lanark County West 393 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 207 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 348 cases (two active) and Leeds-Grenville West 197 cases (one active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 4,719 confirmed cases, of which 11 are active and 4,601 are resolved. There are 107 deaths to date. There are four people in hospital with three in the ICU. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing is at 141,093. (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 11,022,452 (+195,032, last update June 12); EOHU 133,651 (last update June 11, +2,479 from previous update June 10); LGL 114,098 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 10,291 with second doses (last update June 8, +5,657 first doses since previous update May 29).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is scrapping its previous standby list for people to get last-minute leftover doses at mass vaccination clinics. That list closed Friday – don’t expect a call from that list. Instead, a daily standby list will be curated. You will have to register by email (standby@eohu.ca) when the EOHU announces on social media each day what clinics may have leftovers. You must to be able to show up within 40 minutes of a call.

The Ontario government is narrowing the interval for people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine. Those who received it as a first dose can get their second dose after eight weeks instead of 12 weeks. Second doses of an mRNA vaccine will be able to be booked Monday at 8 a.m. through the provincial booking system. Those recipients who want a second shot of AstraZeneca can get it at a participating drug store.

Canada paid a premium to get over 250,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine back in December. The revelation is contained in heavily censored documents that were released to the House of Commons health committee.

It’s a week off for some workplaces and restrictions for other businesses under order from Moscow’s mayor as the Russian city deals with a rise in COVID-19 infections. The number of cases have doubled in the past week.

The president of Brazil was hit with a fine for not wearing a mask after leading supporters on a motorcycle rally through the streets of Sao Paulo. Jair Bolsonaro claims masks are useless for those already vaccinated.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.