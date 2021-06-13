COVID-19 Ontario Update: June 13, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported another 530** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 539,683. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Saturday. Of those, 525,125 are resolved (97.3 per cent) and 8,957 people have died (seven more than Saturday).

There are 373 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 426 in ICU and 273 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 15,560,092 (20,731 more than Saturday) and results are pending for 5,846.

Ontario has administered 11,208,867 vaccine doses (186,415 more than Saturday), 1,796,782 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (81), Toronto (102), York Region (14) and Ottawa (24) account for 221 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.