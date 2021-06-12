COVID-19 Ontario Update: June 12, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Public Health Ontario reported another 502** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 539,153. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Friday. Of those, 524,362 are resolved (97.3 per cent) and 8,950 people have died (15 more than Friday).

There are 447 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 422 in ICU and 277 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 15,539,361 (24,099 more than Friday) and results are pending for 10,338.

Ontario has administered 11,022,452 vaccine doses (195,032 more than Friday), 1,667,761 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (71), Toronto (89), York Region (37) and Ottawa (17) account for 214 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.