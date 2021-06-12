Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Saturday June 12, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Saturday, June 12, 2021:

There have been 538,651 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 574 cases from the previous day. There have been 523,532 people recovered from the virus while 8,935 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 15,515,262 of which 10,953 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,399,716. The country has 25,886 deaths from the virus – two in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,730 in British Columbia, 2,265 in Alberta, 554 in Saskatchewan, 1,089 in Manitoba, 8,935 in Ontario, 11,167 in Quebec, 44 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 89 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added one case Friday to bring the regional total to 1,751 confirmed cases, of which six are active (one more than Thursday) and 1,685 are recovered (no change). There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 383 cases (two active), Lanark County West 393 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 207 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 348 cases (two active) and Leeds-Grenville West 197 cases (one active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added no new cases on Friday, leaving the regional total at 4,719. The number of active cases dropped by one to 11 and resolved cases increased by one to 4,601. The number of deaths is at 107. There are four people in hospital (no change from Thursday) with three in the ICU (no change from Thursday). There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 161 to 141,093.

Vaccines: Ontario 10,827,420 (+199,951, last update June 11); EOHU 133,651 (last update June 11, +2,479 from previous update June 10); LGL 114,098 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 10,291 with second doses (last update June 8, +5,657 first doses since previous update May 29).

The provincial government is extended the personal and direct support worker temporary wage increase until Aug. 23. The $2-3 per hour wage hike will see the Ontario government spend $141 million to do it. The wage increase was previously extended in March and was set to expire at the end of the month.

Canada will joint other G7 countries and donate 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses to lower-income countries. Details are expected to be released Sunday. It’s not expected to affect domestic supply as that includes donations already made under the United Nations COVAX program.

St. Lawrence College will hold one-hour virtual convocation ceremonies for its 2020 and 2021 graduates. The class of 2020 will be held June 15 in Brockville and June 16 in Cornwall. The class of 2021 will be June 22 in Brockville and June 23 in Cornwall.

With the pandemic having a negative effect on mental health, the federal government will spend $9.2 million to open 57 distress centers across Canada. Health Minister Patty Hajdu made the announcement Friday. The money is part of the government’s $50 million promise in the 2020 fall economic statement.

People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier was arrested Friday in Manitoba while attending an anti-lockdown rally. He’s accused of defying public health orders. Bernier’s official Twitter account posted a video of the arrest as he was handcuffed and led away by RCMP.

Nova Scotia recorded its 89th death Friday from coronavirus – a man in his 50s from the central region of the province. The death comes a week after the province recorded its youngest victim from COVID-19 – a man in his 30s.

Around 300,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from a Baltimore factory won’t be released for use in Canada because Health Canada has quality control concerns. It won’t use vaccine from the plant until it can do an on-site inspection this summer.

The head of Canada’s vaccine rollout says a solid supply of vaccine is expected over the next month. Brig. Gen. Krista Brodie says more than 14 million vaccine doses will come over the next couple of weeks.

A doctors’ union in Britain is asking the British government to delay its reopening plan as cases of the Delta variant, first discovered in India, are on the uptick. There were over 8,100 new cases Friday – the highest since late February.

