Charge withdrawn in Kemptville Pride crosswalk vandalism

Posted on June 11, 2021 by in News, North Grenville // 0 Comments

In this provided photo, Grenville County O.P.P. have withdrawn a charge against a North Grenville woman after a witness reported seeing a pickup truck spin its tires on the LGBTQ symbol on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Police say they had evidence now to suggest otherwise. (Grenville County O.P.P. via Newswatch Group)

KEMPTVILLE – Grenville County OPP say they have withdrawn a charge of mischief against a Kemptville woman over damage to Kemptville’s Pride crosswalk.

Initially, a witness had told police they saw a woman in a pickup truck spinning her tires on purpose on the LGBTQ symbol.

But Grenville County OPP now say they received “contradictory evidence” to support the charge being withdrawn.

A picture circulating on social media appears the show the tire mark was on the crosswalk on Monday – the day before the witness is purported to have seen the 36-year-old Kemptville woman squealing her tires on Tuesday night.

The case of the defaced crosswalk on Reuben Crescent at Prescott Street is still open.

Thumbs Up(0)Thumbs Down(0)

Related Posts:

Facebook Find Brockville Newswatch on Facebook

© 2021 Eastern Ontario Newswatch Group Inc.