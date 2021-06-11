Reward to solve 2018 disappearance of Brockville man

BROCKVILLE – The Ontario government is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the disappearance of a Brockville man.

Josh Hawkins went missing just over three years ago – Jan. 28, 2018 – after he left the Brockville hospital around 6:30 p.m. He was last seen around Hamilton Street near the railway tracks.

He was 29 years old at the time and would be 32 now.

He is described as 6-foot-1, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos including a red heart on his right arm and was last seen wearing a yellow sweater.

The OPP East Region issued a news release Friday saying a $50,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Hawkin’s “suspicious disappearance.”

“The joint investigative team believe that someone can provide information that would lead to solving this missing person case and providing resolution to Josh’s family,” Acting Sgt. Annie Collins said.

Call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 with information.