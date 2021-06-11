COVID-19 Ontario Update: June 11, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Public Health Ontario reported another 574** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 538,651. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Thursday. Of those, 523,532 are resolved (97.2 per cent) and 8,935 people have died (four more than Thursday).

There are 489 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 440 in ICU and 292 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 15,515,262 (28,949 more than Thursday) and results are pending for 10,953.

Ontario has administered 10,827,420 vaccine doses (199,951 more than Thursday), 1,533,742 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (84), Toronto (109), York Region (28) and Ottawa (22) account for 243 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.