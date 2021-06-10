Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Thursday June 10, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Thursday, June 10, 2021:

There have been 537,487 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 411 cases from the previous day. There have been 521,743 people recovered from the virus while 8,920 have died (11 of 33 increase was cases from April and May). The number of Ontario people tested is 15,454,884 of which 15,135 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,396,798. The country has 25,843 deaths from the virus – two in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,725 in British Columbia, 2,256 in Alberta, 552 in Saskatchewan, 1,081 in Manitoba, 8,920 in Ontario, 11,164 in Quebec, 44 in New Brunswick, seven in Newfoundland & Labrador and 88 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added two cases Wednesday to bring the regional total to 1,748 confirmed cases, of which three are active (two more than Tuesday) and 1,685 are recovered (no change). There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 383 cases (two active), Lanark County West 393 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 207 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville East 347 cases (one active) and Leeds-Grenville West 196 cases (zero active).

For a second straight day, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit area has done more corrections to its data. The number of confirmed cases dropped by five to 4,689 (change in cases show only two cases added in Prescott-Russell). The number of active cases remained at 14 and resolved cases dropped by five to 4,568. The number of deaths is at 107. There are five people in hospital (one fewer than Tuesday) with four in the ICU (no change). There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 164 to 140,833.

Vaccines: Ontario 10,445,119 (+177,506, last update June 9); EOHU 128,935 (last update June 9, +4,673 from previous update June 8); LGL 114,098 individuals living in LGL with first doses, 10,291 with second doses (last update June 8, +5,657 first doses since previous update May 29).

The provincial government will resume in-vehicle drivers’ road tests on Monday (June 14) at DriveTest centers Ontario-wide. The government is hiring 167 examiners and extending hours in order to clear the backlog of tests.

Canadian travellers who are fully vaccinated won’t have to spend two weeks in quarantine when arriving home. That also means they won’t have to stay at federal government approved hotel. It will also hinge on having a negative COVID-19 test upon their return.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney hopes Edmonton and Calgary will follow the province’s reopening plan eventually lifting masking requirements. The mayor of Edmonton has suggested the city may do its own thing on masking rules as part of the third and final stage of the reopening plan late this month or in July.

The Northwest Territories has made its reopening plan public. Like other provinces, it’s tied to vaccination rates and case counts. Outdoor gatherings up to 200 people were allowed as of yesterday. Looking west in the Yukon, the chief medical officer says more people need to be vaccinated before health restrictions can be lifted.

New Brunswick is still working toward its goal of having 75 per cent of eligible residents partially vaccinated. It’s at 72.2 per cent.

The Calgary Stampede will go ahead in person this year but there won’t be any opening parade. There will be virtual parade instead.

