COVID-19 Ontario Update: June 9, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Public Health Ontario reported another 411** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 537,487. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Tuesday. Of those, 521,743 are resolved (97.1 per cent) and 8,920 people have died (33 more than Tuesday, 11 deaths are from April/May and part of data catch up).

There are 571 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 466 in ICU and 314 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 15,454,884 (30,456 more than Tuesday) and results are pending for 15,135.

Ontario has administered 10,445,119 vaccine doses (177,506 more than Tuesday), 1,282,676 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (72), Toronto (97), York Region (26) and Ottawa (1) account for 196 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.