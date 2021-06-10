COVID-19 Ontario Update: June 10, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported another 590** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 538,077. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Wednesday. Of those, 522,682 are resolved (97.1 per cent) and 8,931 people have died (11 more than Wednesday).

There are 516 people in hospital (all hospitals reporting), 450 in ICU and 291 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 15,486,313 (31,423 more than Wednesday) and results are pending for 12,428.

Ontario has administered 10,627,469 vaccine doses (182,350 more than Wednesday), 1,399,776 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (130), Toronto (114), York Region (32) and Ottawa (25) account for 301 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.