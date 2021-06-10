Kemptville Pride crosswalk vandalized, police say

Posted on June 10, 2021 by in News, North Grenville // 0 Comments

In this provided photo, Grenville County O.P.P. have charged a North Grenville woman after witness reported seeing a pickup truck spin its tires on the LGBTQ symbol on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Grenville County O.P.P. via Newswatch Group)

KEMPTVILLE – A North Grenville woman has been charged with mischief after the Pride crosswalk was defaced Tuesday night.

Grenville County O.P.P. say a witness saw the driver of a pickup truck “intentionally” spin its tires as it went over the crosswalk on Reuben Crescent at Prescott Street.

A 36-year-old woman was charged and will appear in a Brockville court next month.

North Grenville Mayor Nancy Peckford tweeted that she is “confident the vast majority of residents would not deliberately vandalize it (the crosswalk). We are an inclusive and caring community.”

Thumbs Up(1)Thumbs Down(0)

Related Posts:

Facebook Find Brockville Newswatch on Facebook

© 2021 Eastern Ontario Newswatch Group Inc.