Kemptville Pride crosswalk vandalized, police say

KEMPTVILLE – A North Grenville woman has been charged with mischief after the Pride crosswalk was defaced Tuesday night.

Grenville County O.P.P. say a witness saw the driver of a pickup truck “intentionally” spin its tires as it went over the crosswalk on Reuben Crescent at Prescott Street.

A 36-year-old woman was charged and will appear in a Brockville court next month.

North Grenville Mayor Nancy Peckford tweeted that she is “confident the vast majority of residents would not deliberately vandalize it (the crosswalk). We are an inclusive and caring community.”

Council was so proud to walk @North_Grenville’s 1st ever #pride crosswalk this week! I am confident the vast majority of residents would not deliberately vandalize it. We are an inclusive & caring community. @KemptvillePride @ctvottawa @joannelaucius @PringleJosh pic.twitter.com/VoSWBlgJ8C — Nancy Peckford (@npeckford) June 10, 2021