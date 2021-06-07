Ontario reopening plan starts Friday; includes outdoor dining

QUEEN’S PARK – The Ontario government has announced that the province will move to the first step in its reopening plan Friday (June 11).

That’s a few days ahead of the original timeline for the Roadmap to Reopen plan (week of June 14), based on high vaccination rates and the dropping case numbers.

Under step one, which starts at 12:01 a.m. Friday, it will allow outdoor gatherings up to 10 people and outdoor dining of four per table.

Essential retail capacity is capped at 25 per cent while non-essential will be able to be open with 15 per cent capacity max.

Outdoor church services, weddings and funerals are allowed at a capacity where everyone can keep two meters (six feet) apart.

Also opening Friday will be day camps, campgrounds, Ontario Parks, motor speedways, outdoor pools and splash pads and wading pools.

Step one of the reopening plan was allowed with the benchmark of 60 per cent of adults having one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as well as other favourable public health indicators.

It will be at least three weeks before the province moves to step two.