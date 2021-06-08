Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Tuesday June 8, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Tuesday, June 8, 2021:

There have been 536,607 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 525 cases from the previous day. There have been 519,801 people recovered from the virus while 8,869 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 15,406,849 of which 5,724 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,394,145. The country has 25,761 deaths from the virus – two in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,722 in British Columbia, 2,248 in Alberta, 549 in Saskatchewan, 1,077 in Manitoba, 8,869 in Ontario, 11,152 in Quebec, 44 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 88 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area added no cases over the weekend to remain at 1,746 confirmed cases Monday, of which three are active (no change) and 1,683 are recovered (no change). There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 382 cases (one active), Lanark County West 393 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 207 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville East 346 cases (zero active) and Leeds-Grenville West 196 cases (one active).

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area added three cases over the weekend (one in Prescott-Russell and two in SD&G) while one Cornwall case was removed as part of a data correction to increase the confirmed cases to 4,817 confirmed cases, of which 95 are active (12 fewer than Friday) and 4,616 are resolved (14 more than Friday). The number of deaths is at 106. There are five people in hospital with three in the ICU. There are no active institutional outbreaks. Testing increased by 167 to 140,507. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 2,027 cases (55 active), SD&G 1,147 cases (23 active), Cornwall 1,284 cases (17 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 359 cases (zero active).

Vaccines: Ontario 10,109,404 (+116,829, last update June 7); EOHU 124,074 (last update June 7, +8,235 from previous update June 4); LGL 108,441 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update May 29, +42,755 from previous update May 25, large increase is due to new reporting format).

The first step in the reopening of the Ontario economy will happening Friday, a few days ahead of schedule. Read that story by clicking here.

EOHU’s top doctor says there were 8,000 appointments available in the region when the Ontario vaccine portal opened to those 70 years old and older on Monday morning. They filled within minutes, leading to public complaints that no local appointments were available. Dr. Paul Roumeliotis says there will be 110 clinics between now and the middle of August but only clinics through the first week of July are online – which are full.

Manitoba may soon lift a ban on social gatherings, allowing get-togethers with friends. The chief public health officer has hinted that it’s being considered as early as this weekend.

New Brunswick didn’t hit its target to have 75 per cent of the adult population partially vaccinated. The restrictions remain in place until the target is achieved, which the premier believes may take another four or five days.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has apologized for hosting its penthouse dinner and drinks party last week. The premier thought attendees were keeping their two meter distance but now realizes that wasn’t the case.

Have a story or news release related to COVID-19? Send it along for possible inclusion in a future digest on Brockville Newswatch. Email editor@brockvillenewswatch.com. Please put “COVID-19 Digest” in the subject line.