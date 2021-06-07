COVID-19 Ontario Update: June 7, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, Public Health Ontario reported another 525** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 536,607. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Sunday. Of those, 519,801 are resolved (96.9 per cent) and 8,869 people have died (15 more than Sunday).

There are 547 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 497 in ICU and 339 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 15,406,849 (15,177 more than Sunday) and results are pending for 5,724.

Ontario has administered 10,109,404 vaccine doses (116,829 more than Sunday), 1,086,805 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (95), Toronto (114), York Region (34) and Ottawa (17) account for 260 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.