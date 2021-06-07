Newswatch COVID-19 Digest: Monday June 7, 2021

Here are the latest local, regional and national headlines on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for Monday, June 7, 2021:

There have been 536,082 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Ontario, an increase of 663 cases from the previous day. There have been 518,860 people recovered from the virus while 8,854 have died. The number of Ontario people tested is 15,391,672 of which 7,049 have pending results.

Canada’s coronavirus case total is 1,392,563. The country has 25,724 deaths from the virus – two in the Yukon, four in Nunavut, 1,710 in British Columbia, 2,246 in Alberta, 546 in Saskatchewan, 1,075 in Manitoba, 8,854 in Ontario, 11,149 in Quebec, 44 in New Brunswick, six in Newfoundland & Labrador and 88 in Nova Scotia.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit area stands at 1,746 confirmed cases, of which three are active and 1,683 are recovered. There are 60 deaths to date. There is no one in hospital. There are no active institutional outbreaks. The community case breakdown is: Lanark County East 381 cases (zero active), Lanark County West 393 cases (zero active), Leeds-Grenville Central 208 cases (one active), Leeds-Grenville East 346 cases (one active) and Leeds-Grenville West 196 cases (one active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit area stands at 4,815 confirmed cases, of which 107 are active and 4,602 are resolved. The number of deaths is at 106. There are five people in hospital with three in the ICU. There is one active institutional outbreak. Testing is at 140,340. The breakdown of cases is: Prescott-Russell 2,026 cases (61 active), SD&G 1,145 cases (28 active), Cornwall 1,285 cases (18 active) and Akwesasne (ON/QC) 359 cases (zero active). (The health unit doesn’t update statistics on weekends)

Vaccines: Ontario 9,992,575 (+158,393, last update June 6); EOHU 115,839 (last update June 4, +2,458 from previous update June 3); LGL 108,441 individuals with at least 1 shot (last update May 29, +42,755 from previous update May 25, large increase is due to new reporting format).

Second dose bookings for those 70 or older open on the provincial website at 8 a.m. this morning (Monday). It also opens for those to received their first dose of either Pfizer or Moderna on or before April 18.

The provincial government is working on changes to regulations to allow school boards to have a “brief, outdoor, end-of-year celebration.” Premier Doug Ford was disappointed to hear some school boards were not going to hold any event. Ford says there’s still weeks to plan and school boards can “think outside the box” to give “Ontario students the send-off they rightfully deserve.”

Starting Wednesday (June 9), brief hugs between residents and visitors at Ontario long-term care homes will be able to take place. That’s regardless of vaccination status. Residents who are fully immunized will be able to leave for day and overnight outings.

Some provinces registered their lowest daily totals of cases in a while on Sunday. Quebec had 179 new infections and no deaths. It was the first time since September there were no new deaths. Ontario had 663 new cases – the lowest total since October.

Two cabinet members are criticizing Alberta Premier Jason Kenney for having a patio dinner and drinks party at a penthouse. Pictures from the get-together appear to show the premier and others not following COVID-19 rules. Kenney insists rules were not broken.

National Hockey League teams playing for the Stanley Cup have been given a travel exemption to cross the Canada-U.S. border. The federal government will allow players during the first two rounds of the playoffs to not have to quarantine.

