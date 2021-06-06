COVID-19 Ontario Update: June 6, 2021

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Public Health Ontario reported another 663** cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 536,082. That’s a 0.1 per cent increase in total cases since Saturday. Of those, 518,860 are resolved (96.8 per cent) and 8,854 people have died (10 more than Saturday).

There are 545 people in hospital (~10 per cent of hospitals not reporting weekend bed census), 510 in ICU and 344 on a ventilator. The number of tests performed is 15,391,672 (22,635 more than Saturday) and results are pending for 7,049.

Ontario has administered 9,992,575 vaccine doses (158,393 more than Saturday), 1,031,520 fully vaccinated.

**Peel (112), Toronto (115), York Region (47) and Ottawa (40) account for 314 of today’s cases.

Most recently available local statistics are published at 6 a.m. every day in the Newswatch COVID-19 Digest.