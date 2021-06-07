Bobcat missing from Oxford Station zoo

Update 11:20 a.m. Monday: Story has been updated to show O.P.P. believe the bobcat was intentionally set free.

OXFORD STATION – A bobcat is missing from a North Grenville zoo.

Grenville County O.P.P. believe the cat was intentionally released into the wild Friday night, sometime after 9 p.m., from Saunders Country Critter Zoo and Sanctuary on County Road 44.

Some other animals were also let loose. The owner contacted police Saturday morning after finding one animal out of its pen. It wasn’t until a more thorough search happened on Sunday (June 6) that the bobcat was missing entirely.

“At this time, it is believed the animals were intentionally let out of their pens,” Const. Dave Holmes said in a statement.

Now the search is on.

“He (the bobcat) is friendly, timid with strangers but cannot survive in the wild,” Const. Dave Holmes tweeted Sunday night.

The bobcat – named Brett Cody (BC) – is about 20 pounds (9 kilograms) and looks like a large house cat.

If you have any information or spot the bobcat, call police at 1-888-310-1122.